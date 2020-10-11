Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 166 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Xcel Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 96,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,027,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,219,000 after purchasing an additional 591,600 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 307.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 19,771 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Xcel Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XEL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.71. 1,464,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,239,235. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $73.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.37.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

