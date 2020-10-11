Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW traded up $12.11 on Friday, hitting $508.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,739. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $213.99 and a 12-month high of $510.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.21, a P/E/G ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $469.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $336.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.00.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $663,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,210,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total transaction of $13,130,577.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $376,352.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,186 shares of company stock valued at $33,155,448 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

