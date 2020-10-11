Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $70.88 Million Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 553,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,951 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $70,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.47. The company had a trading volume of 44,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,291. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.75. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $82.98 and a one year high of $136.98.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

