Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $69,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Mercadolibre by 121.4% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Mercadolibre during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $39.47 on Friday, reaching $1,199.84. The stock had a trading volume of 455,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,507. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,097.75 and a 200 day moving average of $902.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.89 and a beta of 1.57. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $1,270.00.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $878.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.21 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. Mercadolibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of Mercadolibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total value of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MELI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. 140166 upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,040.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,077.75.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

