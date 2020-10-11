Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $69.03 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,286,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615,447 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.79% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $69,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $92,716,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,441,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,328,000 after acquiring an additional 203,586 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 804,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,972,000 after purchasing an additional 29,753 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 503.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 693,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,450,000 after purchasing an additional 578,578 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 559,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $55.26. 1,865,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,505,068. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.71 and a 200 day moving average of $50.85. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.09.

