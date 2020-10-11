Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 118,158 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,319,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,158 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $68,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 419.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 269.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $51.63. 597,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,536. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%.

