Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Roper Technologies worth $66,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 59.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 204.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP traded up $10.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $414.39. 419,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,064. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $409.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $413.00.

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at $106,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total transaction of $1,331,010.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,810 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

