Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 22.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,986,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,740 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $62,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 48,455,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,370 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56,131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,978,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 46,895,190 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,973,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,211,000 after acquiring an additional 132,215 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6,407.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,466,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,023,000.

SCHF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.39. 1,886,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,310,924. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.53.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

