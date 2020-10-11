Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,539 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $65,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 416.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $188,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $943,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,910. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $108.55. 448,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.26 and a 200-day moving average of $95.59. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Bank of America cut Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.58.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

