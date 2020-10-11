Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $62 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,857 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Verisk Analytics worth $62,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,306,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,264,770,000 after buying an additional 439,227 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,572,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,624,000 after purchasing an additional 81,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,503,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,866,000 after buying an additional 158,743 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 156.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,239,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,186,000 after buying an additional 756,410 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.8% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,255,000 after acquiring an additional 97,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.63, for a total transaction of $5,037,521.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,331,134.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $12,421,726.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,855,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 217,787 shares of company stock valued at $40,920,756. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.15.

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,445. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $193.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.74.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

