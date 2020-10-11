Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,660,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,645 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.98% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $65,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 37.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 93.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $40.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,607,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,328. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.36.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

