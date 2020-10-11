Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Holdings Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,138 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,371 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $64,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,466,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,094,810,000 after buying an additional 2,189,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,335,779 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,084,414,000 after acquiring an additional 145,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,926,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,245,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,430 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $985,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336,747 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,116,889 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $609,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.08. 3,584,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,717,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.11 and its 200 day moving average is $59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $74.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CTSH. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $30,983.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,314 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,790 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

