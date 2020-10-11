Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $60.93 Million Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 79.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,179 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Xilinx worth $60,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 4.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,850 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Xilinx by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 848 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 49.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 175,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after buying an additional 57,988 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,983 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XLNX traded up $14.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.94. 24,073,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,955. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.88. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $123.78.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $726.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.22 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $311,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 1,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $115,743.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,406 shares of company stock worth $878,325 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XLNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. 140166 lifted their price target on Xilinx from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Xilinx from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.10.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

