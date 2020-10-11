Hall Laurie J Trustee Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 31,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,000. Fiserv makes up about 1.5% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on FISV. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $3,024,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,716,548.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,060,000 shares of company stock worth $496,098,100. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FISV traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $105.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,484,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,753,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

