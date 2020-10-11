Hall Laurie J Trustee Buys New Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,000. Analog Devices comprises about 1.4% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 183.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 9,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $1,076,152.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,426.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $1,590,822.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,994.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,068 shares of company stock worth $9,056,979 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $2.99 on Friday, hitting $123.33. 3,984,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,063,921. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.25 and its 200 day moving average is $112.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $127.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.13.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

