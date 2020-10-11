Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 83,068 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,598 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 83,068 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Intuit worth $92,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuit from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.94.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 16,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.70, for a total transaction of $5,535,632.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,723,292.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109 over the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTU traded up $6.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $341.81. 846,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,791. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $360.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $89.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

