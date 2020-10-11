Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 12,376 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $95,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6,278.5% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 12,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 12,243 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 122.7% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW stock traded up $10.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $698.40. 452,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $725.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $689.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $594.01.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $674.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.95.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total value of $15,779,666.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,739,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $37,224,818. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

