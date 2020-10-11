Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $218.31 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,792,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,412,487 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $218,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $750,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 793.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 28,559 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,745,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $121.01. 4,358,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,811,188. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.97 and a twelve month high of $123.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.66.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.