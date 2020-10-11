Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,119 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $212,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $11.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $464.70. 1,066,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,871. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $428.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $183.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $465.40.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $468.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.27.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,773,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

