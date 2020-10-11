Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 23.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 64,542 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.37, for a total transaction of $30,423,162.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,143 shares in the company, valued at $33,063,305.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $782,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 333,426 shares of company stock worth $106,030,046. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZM traded up $13.86 on Friday, hitting $492.41. 8,719,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,421,698. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $529.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $404.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $140.05 billion, a PE ratio of 631.29, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $211.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.42.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.