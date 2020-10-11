Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 655 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,875,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,499,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,978 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,985,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,174,240,000 after purchasing an additional 953,901 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in American Tower by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,205,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,351,322,000 after purchasing an additional 312,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,965,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 73.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,381,000 after buying an additional 1,619,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 4,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,740,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,870,712 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. KeyCorp cut American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.69.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $244.68. 1,538,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,433. The company has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.80 and a 200 day moving average of $247.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.99%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

