Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 5,586 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,644 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,082,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,045 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 10,703 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 529,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after buying an additional 292,180 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $916,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,103,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,507,854. The stock has a market cap of $204.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

