Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Trims Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,296,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 15,380 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.8% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Comcast were worth $59,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 12,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its position in Comcast by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 168,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,685 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 887,641 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,601,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 170.8% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 125,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 79,337 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,282 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Comcast stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.85. 25,103,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,507,854. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average is $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.