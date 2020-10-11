HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HBT Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HBT Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

HBT stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $12.10. 82,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.23 million and a PE ratio of 5.82. HBT Financial has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. HBT Financial had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $36.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fred L. Drake bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $61,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick F. Busch bought 4,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,736. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 29,453 shares of company stock worth $357,957.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 89.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 44.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 34.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

