Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FISI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of FISI traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $16.21. 55,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,839. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.14. Financial Institutions has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $33.28.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.40. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 23.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 52.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 41.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

