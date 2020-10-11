Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-one have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.13.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.74. The stock had a trading volume of 29,228,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,359,432. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $146.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.