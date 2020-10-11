Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,138,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,193,180 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 0.8% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $895,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 80.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period.

VLUE stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $77.28. The company had a trading volume of 609,763 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.53.

