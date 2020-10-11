Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 87,955 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,940,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87,955 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $701,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.28. 1,469,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,962. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.10. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.