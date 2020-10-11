Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 351,700 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,822,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 351,700 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.46% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $688,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 143.6% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 233.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.68. 22,181,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,874,537. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.49.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

