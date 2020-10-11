Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,377,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 710,164 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.45% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $623,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.26. 845,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,431. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.89 and its 200 day moving average is $114.63.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

