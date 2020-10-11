Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 657,900 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,998,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $414,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of QUAL traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.59. The company had a trading volume of 746,208 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.36. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

