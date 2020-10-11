Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $39.00

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MRVL. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.96.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $1.95 on Friday, hitting $44.70. 10,662,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,575,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average of $32.74.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $403,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $874,300. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 24.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

