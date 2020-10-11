Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Stock Position Increased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,789 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.10% of Signature Bank worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 67.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 8.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 109,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 30.8% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 13,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 13.8% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBNY. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. CSFB started coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Shares of Signature Bank stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,698. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.77 and a 200 day moving average of $97.62.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

