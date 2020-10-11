VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Up 5.3%

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)’s share price was up 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.59 and last traded at $59.50. Approximately 10,774,671 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 15,042,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.49.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 310.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,919,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,730,000 after buying an additional 7,504,076 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,659,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,967,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $74,370,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,596,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,603 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

