Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading 5.8% Higher

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) shares shot up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.62. 4,008,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 3,848,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $4.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $2.80 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.65.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.06 million, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.03%. The company had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 million. As a group, analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,453,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $636,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $538,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

