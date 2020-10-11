Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Shares of Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $11.01. Approximately 3,141,743 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 3,760,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOGO shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Gogo from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gogo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00. The company has a market cap of $936.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 18,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $174,891.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,848 shares in the company, valued at $426,952.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder (Equity) Holdings Lp Silver acquired 2,606,359 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $26,428,480.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Gogo during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter worth $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

