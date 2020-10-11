Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,130,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164,869 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.0% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.80% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,086,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,311,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,557,128,000 after buying an additional 16,851,993 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $126,871,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,127 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 4,432,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 367.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,562,000 after buying an additional 1,360,693 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,708,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,937,158. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average is $39.95. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

