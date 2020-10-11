Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,734,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $1,096,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.22. 1,546,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,050. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.21 and a 12 month high of $94.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.36.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.