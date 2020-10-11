Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,101,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,473,075 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,447,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 459.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 61,973 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 426,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,449,000 after purchasing an additional 102,384 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,205,000.

BATS EFG traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.19. 552,570 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

