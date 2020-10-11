Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,775,746 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,375,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,775,746 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 1.8% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 21.34% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $2,086,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,387,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 45,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 19,331 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5,320.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,483,000 after purchasing an additional 708,274 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.11. 2,384,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,513. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.97.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.