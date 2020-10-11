Clarius Group LLC Invests $211,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in General Motors by 159.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,555,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $801,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,689,152 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $407,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703,544 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 100,416,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,086,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189,518 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its position in General Motors by 241.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 6,254,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424,753 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in General Motors by 388.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,440,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,750 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.16. The company had a trading volume of 9,411,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,358,619. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $38.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on General Motors from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on General Motors from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.06.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.