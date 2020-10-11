Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.8% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.04% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $6,521,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420,244 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after buying an additional 5,695,438 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,617,000 after buying an additional 354,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,253,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,975,000 after acquiring an additional 405,545 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $348.01. 3,377,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,988,617. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $360.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $339.65 and its 200 day moving average is $310.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

