Clarius Group LLC Has $39,000 Stock Position in AEGON (NYSE:AEG)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in AEGON (NYSE:AEG) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,306 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in AEGON were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AEGON during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AEGON by 311.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 40,207 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in AEGON by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,187,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 64,438 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AEGON by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of AEGON by 317.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of AEGON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AEGON from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AEGON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

AEG stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.02. 2,586,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,225. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76. AEGON has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.0712 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. AEGON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.22%.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

