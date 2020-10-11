Clarius Group LLC Makes New $199,000 Investment in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 26.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,768,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,481,000 after buying an additional 641,087 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,003.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 1,307,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,288 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 366,771 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,026,000. Institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

NYSE BE traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,634,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,288. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $23.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 3.08.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,108.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 9,206,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $146,386,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,222,789 shares of company stock valued at $162,069,457. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.