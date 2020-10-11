Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 127,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $531,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.40.

Shares of IDXX traded up $7.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $400.65. The company had a trading volume of 283,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $377.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.68. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $407.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 7,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.19, for a total transaction of $2,839,998.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,722 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.61, for a total transaction of $1,424,074.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,365.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,316 shares of company stock valued at $46,594,823. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.