Clarius Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Clarius Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Msci by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Msci by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Msci by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Msci by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI traded up $5.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $352.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,631. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $354.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.33. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $214.12 and a 1 year high of $398.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.25 million. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,029,106.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.31, for a total transaction of $918,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,024,210.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,165. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Msci in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.80.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

