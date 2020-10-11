CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target Raised to $66.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from $46.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised CareDx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on CareDx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CareDx from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.50.

NASDAQ:CDNA traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,737. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average of $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.62 and a beta of 0.81. CareDx has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $54.22.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.61 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sasha King sold 40,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $2,064,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $421,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,190,425.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,964 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the second quarter worth $9,552,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,278,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $886,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 32.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 19,756 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

