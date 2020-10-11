Clarius Group LLC Takes $130,000 Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Barclays by 341.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 186,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 144,627 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 33.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 19,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 145.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 79,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Barclays by 10.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barclays alerts:

BCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. AlphaValue upgraded Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Investec raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BCS raised shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BCS stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.55. 2,272,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,649,901. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.39. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 4.04%. Research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.