Clarius Group LLC Raises Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 846,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,995,000 after buying an additional 109,796 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 301.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 34,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 570,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22,152 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.12. 7,514,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,159,013. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.79. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.13. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.