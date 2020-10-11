Clarius Group LLC Invests $221,000 in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,220,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,362,423,000 after acquiring an additional 397,533 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,976,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $572,011,000 after buying an additional 498,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,778,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $347,663,000 after acquiring an additional 68,655 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 0.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,821,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $366,108,000 after acquiring an additional 22,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 74.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $260,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In other news, VP Martin Booker sold 44,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $4,595,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,595,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $168,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,200 shares of company stock worth $21,254,901. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APH. Morgan Stanley cut Amphenol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.18.

NYSE:APH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.64. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $115.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.